Kelly Elizabeth Scharf, 37, of Marion

On Friday, March 23, 2018, Kelly Elizabeth Scharf, mother, daughter and sister, passed away at the age of 37 years.

Her beautiful smile and infectious personality will continue to carry on with her beloved daughter, Siera. Kelly will be forever remembered by her mother, Beth Tesmer, her father, Steve Scharf, her stepfather, Jim Tesmer, her grandfather, John Scharf, step-brother and step-sister, Pat and Susan Tesmer, and her boyfriend, Cody Canterbury. Memories of their adolescence and adult hood will be cherished and embraced by her younger sister, Shawn and younger brother, Matthew. Stories of Kelly’s joy for life will continue to be shared with her nephew, Alexander, and by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.

Kelly’s family will greet friends from 12Noon – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. A Prayer Service will be held there at 2:00 p.m. with Fr. Thomas Buffer presiding. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Kelly’s family requests that donations be made toward her daughter Siera’s education. A fund has been set up through Huntington Bank and checks can be made out to Siera Gibson.

