Kenneth L. Thompson, 59, of Marion

Kenneth L. Thompson, age 59 of Marion, passed away Thursday March 15, 2018 at Marion Pointe.

Kenneth was born on May 18, 1958 in Chicago, the son of Benjamin F. and Lurlean O. (Hollis) Thompson.

Kenneth was blessed with the gift of music. He had the ability to make any instrument come to life. He loved to sing and would write and compose his own music. Kenneth was a member of the band, The Main Event. They have showcased at the Marion Popcorn Festival, all over Ohio and other parts of the country as well.

Kenneth was a jack of all trades. He had a knack at looking at any problem and creating a solution to fix it. When he wasn’t singing or fixing things, Kenneth liked to relax by casting a line and waiting for the fish to bite.

He is survived by his twin sons Kenny (Lashounda) and Kevin Drake; siblings: Gregory (Donna) Thompson, JoAnn Elliott, Rochelle (Willie) Thompson, Joel Thompson, Lurlean Floyd, April (Antwann) Stevens, Angela Thompson, Melanie Thompson, Jennifer Thompson, Jacqueline Thompson, Bennie Stewart and Phillip Banks; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, one great grandchild: Jamiana Drake and an ex-sister-in-law: Thelma Green.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday March 22, 2018 from 10AM to 11AM at Mayes Community Temple Church, 801 Bennett St, Marion; Funeral service will immediately follow at 11AM with Pastor Shawn L. Jackson officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Snyder Funeral Home.

