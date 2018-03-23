Leroy Ralph Heimlich, 70, of Marion

by

Leroy Ralph Heimlich, age 70, of Marion, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Marion Manor Nursing Home following an extended illness.

On August 22, 1947, Leroy was born in Marion County, Ohio, the son of the late Ralph and Pauline (Geckle) Heimlich. He graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1967.

Leroy was a member of the St. John Lutheran Windfall Church in Cardington. He also worked at Hancock-Gross Central and Goodwill Industries, both in Marion.

Leroy loved spending time with his family and friends, going out to eat, picnics, and the companionship of the many animals he’s had over the years.

He will be missed by his two sisters: Lois and Louise Heimlich; brother, John (Carolyn) Heimlich; a nephew, Jim Flickinger; a niece, Martha Foster; a step-sister, Dori (Don) Commer; and his cat, Fluffy.

His family will greet friends from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the St. John Lutheran Windfall Church (address below) in Cardington. Services honoring his life will follow there at 11 a.m., with Rev. Adam Sornchai officiating. Burial will follow by the church in Windfall Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Lutheran Windfall Church, 5070 Newmans Cardington Rd. E., Cardington, OH 43315, or to Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to everyone at Marion Manor for the tender care of Leroy for the past seven years and to Kindred Hospice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Leroy’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.