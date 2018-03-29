Mary Ellen Schlosser, 78, of Marion

by

Mary Ellen Schlosser, age 78 of Marion, passed away Tuesday March 27, 2018 at her home.

Mary was born August 26, 1939 in Marion, the daughter of Paul and Marjorie (Huffman) Brown.

She was a dedicated homemaker, also manager of the Dairy Mart and most recently the Foodtown.

Mary is survived by her children: Keith Schlosser, Stan Schlosser and Denise (Bill) Fegley; grandchildren: Ryan, Aaron, and Raven Schlosser; great grandchild Caiden Schlosser and her sister: Mag Capps.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Samuel Edward Schlosser; children: Greg Schlosser and Michael Schlosser; siblings: baby Paul Brown, LeRoy Brown, Patricia Brown, Donna Thatcher and Richard Brown.

Visitation will be Friday March 30, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion from 10AM to 12Noon; Funeral service will immediately follow at 12Noon; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. In honor of Mary, the family requests for their guests to dress casual, as Mary would have preferred for everyone to be comfortable.

If so desired, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

