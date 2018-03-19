Mary Lee (Bunch) Tubbs, 91, of Marion

by

Mary Lee (Bunch) Tubbs, 91, passed quietly into eternal peace at Marion Manor surrounded by family on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

The eldest of nine children, she was born in Winigan, Missouri to the late Vollie and Ruby (Greenstreet) Bunch on October 3, 1926. On December 12, 1947, she married Robert A. Tubbs in Kansas City, MO and he predeceased her in 1976.

Besides raising four children, she also worked as a seamstress at J.C. Penney’s for many years. She also had worked in the office of the Kantzer Veterinary Clinic and the law offices of John Ashworth.

She is survived by three children: Richard, Dennis (Linda) Tubbs, and Lisa Caudill all of Marion. Another daughter, April Lee Whaley of Babson Park, Florida predeceased her.

After the death of Robert, Mary Lee moved to Florida to help her daughter April with her rabbit breeding and show competition. Mary also served as an officer in the Florida State Rabbit Breeders Association. After April passed away in 1996, Mary moved back to Marion.

Other survivors include three sisters: Patricia Kantzer of Marion, Nancy Brewer of Sheridan, AR and Karen Hunt of Monroe City, MO and one brother Kenneth Bunch of Orlando, FL.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, and four brothers: Edward, Ronald, Colonel and John. She was also predeceased by one grandson, Timothy Aaron Caudill. Also surviving are three grandsons: Trevor (Taylor) Caudill of Columbus, David (Maria) Tubbs of Findlay and Brandon Tubbs of Marion and a large number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 22, 2018 starting at 1pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, Ohio, 43302 with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service with burial to follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Marion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Health Hospice of Marion. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.