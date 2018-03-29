by

Mary Lillian Roberts, 87 of LaRue, died early Wednesday morning March 28, 2018 at her home.

She was born December 21, 1930 in LaRue to the late Russell L. and Helen L. (Albert) Outland, she was also preceded in death by her husband Harry W. Roberts, they were married July 9, 1960 and he died August 7, 2003. Also preceding her was her brother John “Eddie” Outland.

Lil was a 1948 graduate of the LaRue High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and sewing. She had attended the LaRue Un

ited Methodist Church. Lil was a former member of the LaRue Mothers Club and the LaRue American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling, but the true joy in her life was her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom and nana.Surviving are her three sons: Doug (Chong) Roberts of Elgin, Illinois, Rick (Jeannie) Roberts of Bucyrus and Lance Roberts of LaRue.

Grandchildren: Christina Roberts, Adam (Heather) Roberts, Nicholas (Emily) Roberts and Nakisha (James) Meade

Great grandchildren: Madison, Garrett, Gavin, Alory, Grayson and Beau

sister-in-law: Sheena Outland of Marion

Special family friend and helper: Debbie Roberts of Richwood

many nieces and nephews and extended family

Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call Monday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society 5555 Frantz Rd. Dublin, OH 43017 or the American Heart Association 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214 or the Alzheimer’s Association 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, OH 43215

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

Similar Posts: