On Thursday, March 15, 2018, Matthew Adam Cover of Marion, passed peacefully in the presence of his precious loved ones at Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Matt graduated from Marion Harding High School, Class of 1990 and he worked at Meijer in Marion for over 23 years.

He had a passion for video games, old and new and collected the ball caps of his favorite football, baseball and basketball teams. Matt was also an avid fan of professional wrestling, and he loved his Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cincinnati Reds. Locally, he followed, and always rooted for, Marion Harding’s Football team. He also enjoyed listening to music and singing karaoke. Matt’s greatest love, by far, was spending time with his family and friends. He was a wonderful person who was loved, will be dearly missed and will always be cherished.

He was preceded in death by his parents, K. Robert Cover and Linda (Brady) Cover, his sister Lori Cover, and his uncle, Chris Brady.

He is survived by his cousins Christie (Andy), John (Lorie) and Chris (Amy), Eric (Lauren), Brad (Brianna), Cierra, Paige, Caden, Jade, Phil, Brianna (Brian), and Brody.

Visiting hours will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion on Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 12:00 to 1:30 pm. The memorial service will begin immediately after visiting hours and will be followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association and/or The American Cancer Society.

