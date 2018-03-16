Nelson Arthur Utley, 62, formerly of Prospect

by

Nelson Arthur Utley, age 62 of Middletown, formerly of Prospect, passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 at his residence. On November 7, 1955, he was born to Arthur Ray and Shirley Isabelle (Fox) Utley in Marion, and on May 8, 1992, he married his beloved wife Carol (Bates) Utley, who survives in Middletown.

Nelson was an avid golfer, and he was proud of the two hole-in-ones he made. He also enjoyed flying model helicopters, and he loved playing country music on the guitar. He adored his grandchildren, especially teaching them how to play yard golf. He spent fifteen years as an OSHA inspector at Crane America, and he also served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife Carol Utley of Middletown; his daughter Julie (Matt) Gallihugh of Hamilton, Ohio; his son Jason McGuire of Caledonia; his grandchildren Amariah Thome, Nathan Sperling, Calob McGuire, Jachob Jargstorf, Bennan Gallihugh, Caden Gallihugh, and Noah Eckstein; his great-grandson William Alexander; his parents Arthur and Shirley Utley of Prospect; and his siblings Larry (Naomi) Utley of South Point, Ohio, David Utley of Marion, Terry (Jayne) Utley of Cincinnati, Gene (Paula) Utley of Prospect, Ardella (David) Layne of Marion, Karen (Tim White) Truitt of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and Danny (Pam) Utley of Blach Springs, Texas.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.