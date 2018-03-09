by

Rev. Robert William “Robbie” Schmelzer, 96 of Richwood, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, March 6, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at Marion General Hospital.

Robbie was born February 28, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Clifton Homer & Virginia Violet (Howison) Schmelzer. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Florine (Mathys) of 46 years and his second wife, Dorothy (Mounts) of 26 years; Brothers Ralph Eugene Schmelzer, Donald Edward Schmelzer, and Homer Edsel Schmelzer, daughter-in-law, Sharon Schmelzer, & son-in-law Harold Blanton.

His education was through the 8th Grade in Richwood. However, in 1979 he received his GED. In the early sixties Robbie became an ordained minister after attending Circleville Bible College. In his later years he received his Doctorate in Ministerial Science.

A U. S. Navy veteran, Robbie served on the U.S.S. LCI 763 during World War II. Robbie was a hard worker, but if you were to ask him, he would say it’s not work when you love what you do. He owned and operated a milk delivery service as well as the movie theater in Prospect. He also owned and operated Robbie’s Photography, and an auto body business. He was an EMT for Richwood EMS and Stofcheck Ambulance Service and a chaplain for the Richwood Police Department. He also was a machinist for the Ford Motor Co., and O.M. Scotts & Sons Co. from which he retired after 29 years.

Robbie became a pastor and served the CCCU denomination for over 50 years in Columbus, Bellefontaine, Raymond, Kenton, Carey, and Shiloh communities. He also organized camp meetings at the Burning Bush Camp in Marion County. He also did missionary work in Papua New Guinea and Dominica.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his children, Robert Michael Schmelzer of Richwood; Jo Neil Ann (Frank) Gibson of Richwood; step-daughter, Mary (Mueck) Fair of Marion; 3 grandchildren, Michael Allen (Rhonda) Schmelzer of Richwood; Kevin Eugene (Lovetta) Schmelzer of Marion; April Joanna (Jeff) Krawczyk of Richwood; step-grandchildren, Tami Hughes, Lorrie (Shane) Kohler, Amy Fish, Robert Fair Jr., Debra (Terry White) Spidel, Vickie (Bart) Vernon; 7 great grandchildren Ashley Schmelzer of Marion, Shaynna (David) Butcher of Richwood, Paul Schmelzer of Marion, Pamela Schmelzer of Marion, Jaron (Janna) Schmelzer of Zanesfield, Cody Yates of Richwood, Chelsey (Nate) Jones of Galion; 7 step great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandsons. 9 step great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 12, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor David Dean officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1709 Bellefontaine Ave. Marion, Ohio 43302.

