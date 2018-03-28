Richard Harvey Hughes, 86, of Marion

by

Richard Harvey Hughes, age 86, of Marion passed away on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 2:11 PM in the Marion General Hospital.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on April 20, 1931 to the late William Richard and Gladys Irene (Henning) Hughes.

Richard married the former Patricia Ann Soulier on July 14, 1954 and she preceded him in death in 1996. He later married Irene Vance on May 14, 2004 and she passed away in 2014.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 584 and Moose Lodge 889. He was an avid bowler and bicyclist, bicycling with his grandchildren well into his 70’s. Richard was employed as a maintenance supervisor for 28 years with the Marion Power Shovel Company before retiring in 1988. He went on to work at Central Soya for 6 years, retiring in 1996 and then worked for the Meijer’s Dept. Store until 2007.

Surviving are three sons; Michael J. (Jenniffer) Hughes of Mebane, N.C., Mark (Jane) Hughes of Forest, OH., & Frank (Cindy) Mitchell of San Angelo, TX., a daughter; Margaret Cook of Marion, OH., six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a brother; Jerry (Maryann) Hughes of Marion, OH., and a sister; Barbara (Dick) Ellet of Toledo, OH. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, a step daughter; Joanne Harris, and a sister; Phyllis Frazee.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Thursday, March 29, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Pastor Dan Wilch will conduct the funeral service in the funeral home following the visitation at 7:00 PM. Burial with military rites will be held in the Caledonia Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in Richard’s name may be given to Ohio Health Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

