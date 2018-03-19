You are here: Home / Obituaries / Shad D. Fox, 44, of Marion

Shad D. Fox, 44, of Marion

March 19, 2018 by

Shad D. FoxShad D. Fox of Marion, formerly Prospect, passed away unexpectedly March 12, 2018. He was born May 19th, 1973 in Delaware OH.

He is survived by his mother Cathy (Schultz) Pask, daughter Kylee Clark, and special boy Chance Sharp all of Marion; grandmother Barbara Schultz of Prospect; uncles and aunts Ron and Charm Fultz, Rick and Patty Schultz, Julie George, Mike and Wendy Sisson, Troy and Sarah Schultz, and too many great Schultz’s to list. Numerous cousins.

Shad was preceded in death by father Willard Fox, grandfather Donald Schultz, great grandparents George and Helen Schultz, Donald and Mary Almendinger.

Day Funeral services in Gahanna handling final arrangements. Private service at a later date.

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.