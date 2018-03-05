by

Stanley Edward “Stan” Jones, 91, of Marion, Ohio, was welcomed to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Marion Manor.

Stan was born May 13, 1926 in Delaware, Ohio, to the late William Francis and Mary Ann (Clark) Jones. When he was 6 years old, his family moved to Marion, where he went to school and had his first jobs at Marion Milking Company and at Isaly’s.

He married the love of his life Wilma Eileen Frost on June 20, 1945, and later, he became a carpenter. Eventually, after working all day and all his spare time, Stan built a beautiful ranch-style home for his family.

His friends knew him as “Jonsie” and fellow workers as “Big John.” He served in the United States Army in Germany during World War II.

Stan was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church for nearly 40 years.

His parents, siblings, his children, and dear Eileen preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many dear friends.

We wish to thank Ohio Health Hospice and the staff and caregivers at Marion Manor for the loving care given to our dear loved one.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place at 11 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Ryan Strother officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.