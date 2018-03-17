by

Steve Miller, 59, of Bucyrus passed away after enduring a five-year battle with renal cell carcinoma (lung and kidney cancer) on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

He was born May 4, 1958 in Bucyrus and was the son of the late Alvin and Jackie Miller with his three sisters, Bev (Gary) Sipe, Charlene (Lary) Wagner, and Diane (Randy) Fortner. Steve graduated from Wynford High School in 1976 and continued to pursue his agricultural dream by attending OSU ATI in Wooster, graduating in 1978 with an Associate’s Degree in Agricultural Business. Steve’s passion for farming originated from his childhood with his father on the family farm in Bucyrus. He married his high school sweetheart Debbie Ruehle in 1980. They had three wonderful children, Tiffany (Mike) Allard, Stacy (Jim) Webb, and Adam Miller. Steve adored his family and loved spending time with his four grandchildren, Madeline, Michael, Ethan, and Emma.

He was a plant manager for OHIOGRO, Inc. for several years before returning to his family farm. His favorite hobbies included restoring his 1974 Plymouth Duster and multiple 1976 International Scouts. In his spare time, he enjoyed drag racing and entering in truck pull competitions with his beloved son Adam.

He served on many different boards including President of Ohio Soybean Council, National Bio Diesel Board, and Ohio State Lead Program traveling to South Africa, England, and Japan. He was an active member in Crawford County 4H and was a volunteer firefighter for many years.

Visitation will be Friday, March 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Wise Funeral Service where his funeral will be held Saturday at 11:00 am with one hour of calling before the service. Pastor Dan Rebon will officiate and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made payable to Ohio Soybean Council Foundation, Crawford County 4H, or a charity of the donor’s choice and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Steve’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.