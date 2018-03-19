Steven Dean Johnson, 65, of Mount Victory

by

Steven Dean Johnson, age 65 of Mount Victory, Ohio, passed away on Saturday March 17, 2018 at his residence surrounded by family.

Steve entered into this world on March 28, 1952 to Hobart and Elsie (Tuttle) Johnson in Portsmouth, Ohio. On February 14, 1998, he married his Valentine, Rhonda Hindman, in Mount Victory, Ohio.

He graduated from the 1970 class of Pleasant High School. Steve was a charter member of the Marion Area Harley Riders. He retired after 30 years as a machine operator at Rockwell in Kenton, Ohio. Steve loved his Ford trucks and operated Johnson’s R & R working on older vehicles. Friends and family will miss hearing all his stories because he always had a story to share.

Steve was preceded in death by father: Hobart Johnson; a brother: Darrell Johnson; and a nephew: Matt Kelley.

Steven will be missed by his mother: Elsie Tuttle; his wife: Rhonda Johnson of Mount Victory, OH; his sons: Brock Adam Johnson of Maui, HI, Aaron Dean Johnson of Knoxville, TN, his stepsons: Abe (Nichole) Myers of Ridgeway, OH and Shaun (Jennifer) Myers of Upper Arlington, OH; his brother: Wayne (Michelle) Tuttle of Marion, OH; his sisters: Barbara Johnson, Kathy Johnson, and Linda Johnson all from Marion, OH; his grandsons: Trenton and Zachary Myers of Ridgeway, OH and his granddaughter: Eleanor Johnson of Knoxville, TN.

Friends and Family may come to honor Steve’s life on Wednesday March 21, 2018 starting at 10am to 12pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, OH, 43302. A funeral service will follow starting at 12pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Junior Service Guild – Christmas Clearing House in memory of Steve. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.