Susan Joy Smith, 70, of Marion

Susan Joy Smith, age 70 of Marion, passed away on Monday March 26, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Susan was born on September 29, 1947 in Marion, the daughter of Cecil Wesley and Florence Marilla (Fisher) Minnick. Susan graduated from Harding High School and then went on to Marion Business College. She was a dedicated and hard worker. She served as clerk in the Auditor’s office and Police Department at City Hall for 23 years. She also worked for GTE, Union Hall, JcPenny and the United Steel Workers of America.

On October 5, 1968, Susan was united in marriage to Loren Robert Smith in the Emanuel Lutheran Church. They lovingly raised four children and have shared nearly 50 years of marriage.

Susan lived life to the fullest and had a special love for all people and animals. She never met a stranger and it was not uncommon for a trip to the grocery store to take quite some time. She always had a kind word and had the gift of knowing what to say at just the right moment. She was truly the matriarch of her family and beamed with pride as a wife, mom, and doting Nana. Yearly spring breaks spent in Florida will always be a special memory to her family. Susan always made sure her children had all they could ever need. She was a dedicated “Band Mom” for Harding and River Valley High Schools; “Band Mom” for the Northern Aurora Drum and Bugle Corps. She also served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader. Knowing that her family needed her, Susan beat breast cancer. Coffee break with her friends was always a highlight of her day. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Susan had a strong faith and was a member of Fairpark Baptist Church and most recently of Dayspring Wesleyan Church.

Susan is survived by her devoted husband Loren Robert Smith; her children: Robert (Carissa) Smith, Cherie (Bill) Ferriman, Julie (Josh) Calbert and Angie (Andy) Paul; grandchildren: Derek (Stormie) Campbell, Brandon Campbell, Andrew Montgomery, Ryan (Marissia) Calbert, Tyler Calbert and Gracelyn Paul; great grandchildren: Jayden, Layne, Kinley, Oakley, and Gunner; and brother Robert (Nancy) Minnick.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Wesley (Ruth) Minnick and grandchildren: Aiden, Avery and Jayse Paul.

Visitation will be Friday March 30, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10AM; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

