Thomas L. Porter, 92, of Marion

Thomas L. Porter, 92, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2018. He was born on December 25, 1925 in Marion, OH to George and Wyona Porter.

Thomas was a graduate of Marion Harding High School, class of 1943 and a veteran of WWII.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by Mary L. Porter, his wife of 72 years; his daughter, Mary Jo; and his brothers: George and Carl Porter. He is survived by two daughters: Julia (Robert) Peck and Patricia (Ronald) Farson. Also left to cherish his memory are five grandchildren: Jennifer (Mark) Matter, Thomas (Jennifer) Peck, Sarah (Chad) Seeberg, Erin (James) Gant, and Matthew (Monica) Farson; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was a long-time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, where memorial contributions can be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church or the Kobacker House.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11am at the Waldo Cemetery officiated by Pastor Mark Schuring. Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be handling the services for the Porter family.

On-line condolences may be made at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

