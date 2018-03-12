Tonjia Dawn Knipp, 50, of Marion

by

Tonjia Dawn Knipp, age 50, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at the Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.

On March 2, 1967, Tonjia was born in Williamson, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (Ooten) Castle.

A God fearing and faithful woman, Tonjia was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Marion.

Being raised in the south, Tonjia loved to cook southern comfort food, which he family greatly appreciated. She also loved making recipes she saw on the cooking channel.

A loving homemaker, Tonjia enjoyed tending to her many plants and making crafts to decorate the house with.

Tonjia truly had a big heart, and was one of the most loving and caring people you could meet.

Tonjia will be missed by her loving husband of 28 years, Clinton Knipp; two sons: Elvis Bundy, and Joshua Bundy; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Tonjia was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Winn; and an infant brother, Teddy Castle.

Her family will greet friends from 3 – 4 p.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018, at the United Pentecostal Church, 208 Bellefontaine Ave, Marion. Services honoring her life will follow there at 4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to her family to assist with unexpected expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Tonjia’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.