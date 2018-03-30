William A. “Bill” Rice III, 52, formerly of Marion

by

William A. “Bill” Rice III, age 52, of Columbus and formerly of Marion, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

On August 18, 1965, Bill was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, the son of Bonnie (Poff) Rice Klages and William A. Rice Jr. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School. He was formerly a member of the Marion Christian Center.

Following high school, Bill enlisted to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany for three years, serving as a photographer. He also served in the Gulf War.

Bill had a long career in the field of communication, working his way up from being a linesman to being a supervisor. He worked for Eastern States Tower Service and Eastern Communications. Most recently, Bill worked with Corna Kokosing as an interior construction worker.

Bill was an avid reader and history buff. Over the years, he also enjoyed a hobby of collecting and working on classic cars.

Having a heart of gold, Bill deeply loved his family and was a truly great friend.

Bill will be missed by his mother, Bonnie Klages of Marion; father, William A. (Dorothy) Rice Jr. of DeLand, FL; a sister, April (Charles) Honaker; two nephews and a niece: Jason (Brianne Burch) Honaker, Jeremy Honaker, and Jessica (Sam) Hostetler; three great-nephews: Isaac and Trever Honaker, and Noah Hostetler; and by his faithful canine companion, Pepper.

His family will greet friends from 10 a.m – Noon on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow at Noon, with Father Ryan Schmit officiating. Military honors will then be observed at the funeral home provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Bill’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

