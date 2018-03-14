William Edward “Billy Buckeye” Hoffman, 95, of Marion

by

William Edward “Billy Buckeye” Hoffman, a man of gentleness and character, passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. Bill was 95 years old and lived in Marion almost his entire life.

Born February 12, 1923 in Marion, Ohio, Bill was the only child of the late Edward Henry “Eddie” and Effie Marie (Masssie) Hoffman. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1941.

Bill gained employment at Marion Power Shovel as a blueprint filer following high school. He entered the US Army in 1943 and proudly served his country during World War II. He was stationed in Nome, Alaska. Following the end of the war, he served with the occupation force under General MacArthur and assisted with the reconstruction efforts in Nagasaki. Bill was honorably discharged from the US Army on January 30, 1946. He received the Bronze Star for his service in the Asia Pacific Theater and Aleutian Islands campaign. Recently, Bill had the opportunity to travel with the Honor Flight to Washington DC, where he visited the WWII Memorial and personally met former Senate Majority Leader and fellow WWII Veteran, Bob Dole.

After being honorably discharged, Bill returned to Marion and began a thirty year career with The Marion Star where he worked in the printing department. After retirement from the Marion Star, Bill worked eleven years at Whirlpool on the dryer line until his retirement in 1988.

Bill married the love of his life, Velda Thomas on December 29, 1977; the two were a perfect match. Bill loved to spend time with their blended families and treated Velda’s children and grandchildren as his own. They enjoyed square dancing together in the Hicks and Chicks Dance Club and tending to their meticulous garden. The two could often be found cheering for Bill’s beloved Buckeyes, including at the National Championship Fiesta Bowl in 2002. Velda passed away January 2, 2015.

Service and generosity were second nature to Bill. He was a longtime deliveryman with Mobile Meals. He enjoyed his time with the Marion Elks Lodge #32 where he was the past Exalted Ruler. Bill was a member of Twig VI and the Garden Club of Marion where he enjoyed tending to the roses at Marion General Hospital.

Bill’s Christian faith was the foundation of his life. He was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Here, Bill often was a lay reader, volunteered as an usher, and was a past Deacon.

In recent months Bill became a resident of Kingston of Marion where he quickly became one of the favorites. He enjoyed after dinner euchre games and could often be found socializing with his many friends.

Bill is survived by sons, Doug (Jan) Hoffman and Steven (Denise) Hoffman both of Marion, step children, John (Mary) Murray of Sunbury and Susan (Theresa Carnegie) Austin of Toledo; grandchildren, Sarah Hoffman, Bryan Hoffman, Staci (Eric) Young, Ashley (Kyle) Hinton, Tim (Charis) Murray, Dawn Batross, Shelley (Anthony) Davis Ployhar, and Becca and Tyler Carnegie; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a special sister-in-law, Jean Thomas.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Effie; wife, Velda; and step-son, Frank Murray.

A memorial service will be held 11 am Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 South Prospect Street, with Pastor Mark Schuring officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to the Good Samaritan Fund at Emanuel Lutheran Church or Mobil Meals of Marion.

