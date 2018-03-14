William Everett Abrams, 77, of Marion

by

William Everett Abrams, age 77, of Marion, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Everett was born, one of fourteen children, to the late Ernest and Winifred (Lampert) Abrams in Marion on December 5, 1940. Everett graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation, Everett married Thelma Stapleton on September 27, 1959.

Everett was a hardworking man, always providing for his family. Consistently looking for a challenging opportunity, Everett worked as a Supervisor at numerous manufacturing plants in Marion and across Ohio. Everett worked many years for Visteon in Indiana, a division of Ford, while residing in Greenville, Ohio retiring in 2006. After retirement, Everett and Thelma moved back to Marion to be closer to their children. Here, Everett continued to work as the maintenance supervisor at Turning Point, a job he truly enjoyed.

Everett had a knack for fixing just about anything. He enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical and had a love for cars. Everett enjoyed working out at the Marion YMCA. When Everett wasn’t working or at the Y, he could often be found in his yard making sure everything was meticulous.

To Everett, family was everything. He enjoyed watching his children grow up and supported them in every way possible. In later years, Everett thoroughly enjoyed and took every opportunity to spoil his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Everett will be missed by his wife, Thelma; children, David (Bruce Tolbert) Abrams, Pam (Rocky) White, and Mike (Cherice Lemons) Abrams; grandchildren, Keri (Evan) Geyer and their daughter, Lydia, Cory (Taylor) White and their son, Graham, Jake (Kortney) White and their son, Rhett, and Shontee (Kurt) Milligan and their children, Keira Aiden, and Elliot Chalfant, and Kyla, Kara, and Kendra Milligan. Also surviving are brothers, Martin (Linda) Abrams and Robert (Joyce) Abrams.

Everett was preceded in death by siblings, Alva, Frieda, Thora Belle, Opal, Ronald, Rose, Rachel, Martha, James, Benjamin, and Wanda.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center Street, from 11 until 1 pm Friday, March 16, 2018. A funeral will be held at 1 pm at the funeral home with Celebrate Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Turning Point of Marion.

