Yvonne I. Doyle, 74, of Cardington

by

Yvonne I. Doyle, age 74, of Cardington, died Saturday, February 24, 2018, at the Woodside Village Care Center following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

On January 23, 1944, Yvonne was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the daughter of the late Milton and Ernestine Alexander. She was raised in Borger, Texas, where she graduated from Borger High School. She furthered her education attending nursing school in Amarillo, Texas.

After being married, Yvonne moved to Ohio in 1978, where she graduated from the Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Ohio State University, Marion General Hospital, and lastly with Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware. She worked both in the hospital and doing home healthcare.

Yvonne was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Delaware, and the Red Hat Society.

An avid reader, Yvonne developed an extensive library of her favorite books. She also enjoyed making crafts and sewing, often patching her son Jared’s clothes. She was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes too.

A very kind and loving woman, Yvonne would do anything for the people she loved. She had an especially close relationship with her son, Jared, whom she always worried about. She also was a very strong and independent woman.

She will be missed by two children: Jared Doyle, and Rhonda Doyle; two grandchildren: Dustin Doyle, and Ashley Hower; 6 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Hayden, and Lindsey Doyle, and Noah, William and Olivia Wycuff; a sister, Sylvia Hodge; and a close family friend, Mike Smith.

Her family will greet friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services honoring her life will follow there at 2 p.m., with Bishop Gilbert Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Yvonne’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.