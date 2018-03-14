Zachariah Heath Thornburg, 22, of Marion

by

Zachariah Heath Thornburg, age 22 of Marion, passed away in a car accident in West Virginia on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Zach entered in to this world on December 26, 1995 to Jason and Christie (Miller) Thornburg in Marion, Ohio.

Zach worked at Speedway on Bellefontaine Avenue in Marion. He was polite, witty and will be dearly missed by his co-workers, customers, friends and family.

Zach was a gentle and caring young man. He always had a shoulder to lean on and time to listen. Zach loved to play video games and watch anime with his brothers and cousin, Joseph Mosbacker. He had a great sense of humor and genuine love for life. He was taken too soon from so many who loved him.

Zach will be missed by his mother, Christie Thornburg of Marion; his father, Jason Thornburg of Findlay; his brothers, Richard Risner and Isaiah Miller both of Marion; his nephew, Richard Risner II of Marion; and every person he ever met.

Friends and family may come to honor Zach’s life on March 16, 2018 starting at 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow starting at 7pm at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the Boyd-Born Funeral Home for assisting with the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.