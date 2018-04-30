You are here: Home / Obituaries / Betty Jane Mitchell, 77, of Marion

Betty Jane Mitchell, 77, of Marion

April 30, 2018 by

Betty Jane Mitchell, age 77 of Marion, passed away on Saturday April 28, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

Betty entered into this world on February 7, 1941 to the late Leonard and Isabelle (Christian) Wilson.  In the year of 1956, she married Gary Mitchell.

She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Isabelle Wilson; her son: Danny Mitchell; her sister: Rose Marie Wilson and her brothers: Dave, Robert, Freddie and Dale Wilson.

She will be missed by her husband of 62 years: Gary Mitchell; her sons: Mike Mitchell and Jerry (Mary) Mitchell both of Marion, OH; her brother: Jesse (Cindy) Wilson of Marion, OH and her sister: Helen Huggins of Marion, OH; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends and Family may come to honor Betty’s life on Tuesday May 1, 2018 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.  A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 2, 2018 starting at 11am at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, Ohio.

Donations may be made to the Boyd-Born Funeral for the funeral expenses in Betty’s memory.  Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts:

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.