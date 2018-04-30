Beverly J. McKnight, 93, of Marion

by

Beverly J. McKnight age 93 of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, April 27, 2018 at her residence.

She was born March 27, 1925 in Mount Gilead, OH to the late Alvin and Hazel (Keiffer) Campbell.

On September 28, 1942 she married Melvin H. McKnight, he preceded her in death on June 20, 2009.

Beverly is survived by her children, Pat (Billie) Messenger of Marion, OH., Tim (Mary) McKnight of Morral, OH.; Mike (Carolyn) McKnight of Coral Springs, FL.; 8 grandchildren, Andy (Shannon) Taylor, Susan (Mike) Crowther, Jennifer (Todd) Antal, Mack Messenger, Patrick (Katie) Messenger, Bob McKnight, Scott (Lydia) McKnight, Adrianne McKnight and 7 great grandchildren.

No services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society in Beverly’s memory. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

