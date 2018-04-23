Calvin E. “Gene” Linder, 90, of Marion

by

Calvin E. “Gene” Linder, age 90, of Marion, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 22, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

On July 13, 1927, Gene was born in Prospect, OH, son of the late LeRoy and Laura “Pearl” (Rogers) Linder.

When Gene turned 18, he left high school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served on the USS Shangri-La, which carried the first atomic bomb. Later in life, Gene received his high school diploma through Cardington High School.

Gene was married to the love of his life, Marjorie E. Linstedt. They eloped to Kentucky more than 70 years ago.

Throughout his life, Gene enjoyed farming. He also worked at Marion Power Shovel and then Eaton Manufacturing, from where he retired following 40 years of employment.

A man of faith, Gene attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cardington through the years.

When he was not farming or working, Gene enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing croquet and softball, and taking long walks in the woods. He and Marjorie also enjoyed many trips together throughout the United States.

Gene will be remembered as a mild mannered man who kept quiet to himself. He was always willing to lend a hand and was a very devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Gene will be dearly missed by his wife, Marjorie, of Marion; three children: Roger (Pam) Linder, Diane (Joe Pokansky) Drollinger, Randy (Rhonda) Linder; nine grandchildren: Michelle Hoffman, Angie Linder, Heidi Linder, Kevin Drollinger, Scott Drollinger, Cory Linder, Lindsey Drollinger, Danielle Linder, Erika Linder; 13 great grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a great grandson, Andrew Charles; a brother, Loren Linder; and a sister, Hilda Staub.

Gene’s family will greet friends from 3 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Serivces to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018. Burial with military honors provided by the active duty U.S. Navy, VFW Post 8054 and AmVets Post 87 will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be made in Gene’s name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Gene’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

