Calvin Emmons, 60, of Marion

by

Calvin Emmons, age 60 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1957 to the late Alpha and Wilma (Shirk) Emmons.

Calvin began working at the Marion County Board of DD back in 1978. He worked on and off there for over 40 years. Staff report that he was an exceptional worker and he basically ran the area. Calvin drove a tow motor and he was an integral part of all aspects of shipping and receiving. When Calvin wasn’t working he was playing sports for the Marca Hawks. Calvin was a great basketball player as well as a softball player. He took some time off and returned to Marca the past several years where he enjoyed attending the senior department. Calvin loved playing cards (he didn’t like LOSING), making art, watering the plants, feeding the fish, and drinking Pepsi with his friends! Calvin was happy that he got to see his brother Mikey daily. Calvin loved Mikey and Mikey loved Calvin. They often ate lunch together in the Marca hab kitchen area! Calvin and Mikey had been sharing their brotherly bond while going out to McDonald’s for breakfast as well as drinking coffee from Starbucks. Last year they went to the mall and enjoyed a “friendly” game of pool. We will miss Calvin! He was one of a kind!

He is survived by his siblings Larry (Joyce) Emmons of Columbus, Sharen Bell, Carol (Don) Amos, Sue (Bill) Hicks of Richwood, Ohio, and Joseph Michael Emmons; his uncles and aunts Larry (Phyllis) Shirk, Ernest (Marie) Emmons of Piqua, Ohio, and Dixie Slayback of Bellefontaine, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best buddy Derek Janson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Emmons, and an infant sister.

Family and friends may gather to honor Calvin’s memory on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens with burial to follow.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

Similar Posts: