Dale E. Robinson, 90, of Marion

Dale E. Robinson, age 90, returned home to the Lord and joined his wife, Barbara, on Friday, March 31, 2018 after a brief illness.

Dale was born in Marion on August 9, 1927, to the late Frank C. and Mary A. (Lilley) Robinson.

Dale enlisted into the United States Navy and proudly served his country during WWII as a Navy Seaman Second Class. Upon returning home, Dale met a beautiful young girl named Barbara; one year later they married on October 25, 1947. They shared 62 years of marriage; Barbara preceded Dale in death on August 20, 2010.

Upon leaving the service, Dale worked at the Army Depot. He then continued on at Avenue Lumber (PK Lumber), Beckel Cabinets Shop and the Marion Power Shovel.

In addition to being a Big Band enthusiast, Dale enjoyed camping, fishing and time with family and friends. Dale and Barbara were active members of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir and were members of the bell choir for several years. In high school, Dale was a member of the group, The Hungry Five. He was a founding member of the All American Dance Band, American Legion Post #584, Musicians Union, Marion Senior Center, and the Workers of Marion Power Shovel group. He was a gifted and skilled artist, rendering beautiful paintings.

He is survived by his sons: Gregory and wife Debra of Panama City Beach Florida and Randy and wife Marnee of Marion; grandchildren: Jason (Janie) Robinson of Pickerington, Corey (Lisa) Robinson of Suwanee, Georgia, Heather (Dr. Jason) Smith Crestwood, KY, and Megan Robinson of Columbus; great grandchildren: Kaitlyn Zacharias, Grace and Nathaniel Smith and Connor Robinson and sister Mary Claire Brewer of Marion.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Barbara M. Robinson; daughter Deborah Robinson; brother Glenn Robinson and special friend Dottie Kilkenny.

Visitation will be Friday April 6, 2018 at Prospect Street United Methodist Church, 185 South Prospect St. Marion, from 10AM to 11AM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 11AM with Pastor Therese Lehman and Pastor Joe Miller officiating; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church Wesley Scholarship Fund.

