Dane Alden Greashaber, 90, of Marion

by

Dane Alden Greashaber age 90 of Marion, Ohio formerly of Milan, Michigan passed away Monday, April 2, 2018.

He was born February 23, 1928 in Milan, Mi., to the late Walter and Pearl (Goldsmith) Greashaber.

On April 24, 1948 he married Irma Ann (Burger) Greashaber, she preceded him in death on August 3, 2002.

Living in Michigan for many years he was employed with Kroger for 21 years, then he moved his family to Marion where he was the owner of Dane’s Fairpark Foodland for 11 years. After his retirement he worked for three years at Archway Cookies before retiring again.

In his retirement he enjoyed spending time at Marion Senior Center and Pleasant Senior Center where he loved to play Euchre. He also enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and loved to watch all sports especially Michigan football and basketball and the Detroit Tigers. One of his favorite things to do was spend time with his grandchildren at all their activities. He was always at his happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Greashaber of Blue Springs, Mo., Daryl Greashaber of Marion, Allyson (Terry) Haycox of Marion, Derrick (Anna) Greashaber of Marion, Linda (John) Sabo of North Ridgeville, Oh., Doug (Sonya) Greashaber of Marion, Dean (Lorri) Greashaber of Marion, Barbara (Justin) Danenbergs of Columbus, Oh., 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Dane was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irma Greashaber, two brothers, Robert Greashaber, Harold Greashaber and two sisters, Frances Bliss and Margaret Ann Blain.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 5, 2018 from 12 noon to 2 PM at Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Dr. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 2PM at Marion Bible Fellowship with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family through this difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church or to the Pleasant Senior Center in care of the funeral home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfunerahome.com

Similar Posts: