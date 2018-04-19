Donna Maurea Barcus, 89

by

On Saturday, March 24, 2018, Donna Maurea Barcus passed from this life to the next, her faith guiding her journey as always. She resided for the past ten years in Lake City, Florida with her daughter and son-in-law, Nichelle and Dean Demorest. In addition to her daughter, Mrs. Barcus is survived by sons Eric (Beth) Barcus of Marion and David (Susan) Barcus of Dayton. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren Aaron, Evan, Sara and Steve. Great granddaughter Donna Rain gave her great delight in recent years.

Mrs. Barcus was born September 20, 1928 in New Castle, Ohio to Charles and Faun Mosholder, the second of five children. She married Herb Barcus in 1949. As her family grew, so did her determination to be a teacher. She enrolled at Bowling Green University in her thirties, earned an education degree, and realized her teaching dream in 1966 at a school in northwest Ohio. A family move brought her to Marion and its school system in 1968 where she taught sixth grade for two years, and then first and second graders (her favorites) until her retirement in 1993. She most fondly remembered her years at Pearl Street School. Her students were a constant source of pride to her, in class and in their future achievements. During her busy years of teaching, Mrs. Barcus added to her educational credentials with a master’s degree from Mount St. Joseph University of Cincinnati.

Mrs. Barcus displayed artistic inclinations throughout life. During her retirement years she became a prolific painter. Her humor was evident when she would artistically decorate common, everyday items with often surprising results. Though unpublished, her flair for prose was apparent in her biographically based tales and reminisces. According to her daughter, she was always busy with something, and usually in motion. Swimming ranked among her favorite physical activities. She joined her Lake City family in their avid gardening and outdoor pursuits.

Mrs. Barcus will be laid to rest in Marion next to her husband. In respect for her love of reading and its importance to everyone, memorial gifts can be directed to the Marion Public Library. A remembrance celebration for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Donna’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: