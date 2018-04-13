by

Ellis Paul Hudson, 84, of Prospect, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, with his daughters by his side. He was born January 1, 1934, in Griffithsville, WV, to Henry and Bernice (Hall) Hudson.

Ellis graduated in 1951 from Gallia Academy High School, Gallipolis, OH. He was in communications in the US Army 1952-1954. On October 30, 1957, he married Margaret Catherine King, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2017.

Ellis worked for more than 40 years at Whirlpool Corporation (Marion Division) in many positions throughout his career. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and hunting earlier in his life; playing poker with his Tuesday poker group; and hanging out with his buddies. His family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends meant the world to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law/sister Dick and Barb Barnett and brother/sister-in-law Conard and Lyda Hudson; and nephews Eddie Hudson and Mike Barnett.

Ellis is survived by daughters Diana Carr Napier (Tim Harbin) of Bucyrus, OH, and daughter Linda (Rolando) Garza of Corpus Christi, TX; grand-children Rodney Hudson (Ken) Enad, Timothy Carr (Heather Rubel), Nicole (Mike) Evans, Matthew Carr (Lauren Bailey), Megan Garza (Luis Archuleta), and Andrea Garza; great-children Madilyn Carr, Nicholas DeLaCruz, Lilly Evans, and Violet Archuleta; brother-in-law/sister Richard and Kathy Simms; nephews Doug Barnett, Adam Simms, and Aaron Simms; niece Angela Hudson; and many friends.

The family wishes to thank the palliative team and the ICU staff at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Ellis in his final days. The family would also like to thank Presidential Center for their rehab care in the days after hip surgery and his friends and neighbors for all of the calls and visits. The McDonald’s meals and snacks were much enjoyed and appreciated by Ellis.

Friends and family can come to honor Ellis’s life at a brief graveside service at Marion Cemetery on Monday, April 16th, at 10:00 am.

As Ellis requested there be no flowers, a donation may be made in his memory to the Elgin Schools Angel Fund, 1150 Keener Rd., Marion, OH, 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

