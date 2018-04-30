by

Glen Ray Higginbotham, 80 of Richwood, died peacefully Friday morning April 27, 2018 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 12, 1938 in Putnam County, West Virginia to the late Letcher Monroe and Ruth Marie (Walker) Higginbotham, he was also preceded in death by his wife Nancy Lou (Columber) Higginbotham, they were married May 19, 1956 in LaRue and she died March 25, 2011, also preceding in death was a brother, Clinton.

Ray was a veteran of the Army. He had owned and operated the former Golden Star Services, he then retired after 18 years from Honda, where he worked in facility maintenance. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Lodge #303 F. & A. M. in Richwood.

Ray was a football fan of the Buckeyes and his North Union Wildcats.

A true family man, he loved spending time with his family, one of his favorite things to do with them was going to Walt Disney World.

He will be missed by his family.

He is survived by three sons, Terry (Lucy) Higginbotham, Richwood; Vernon (Mary Ann) Higginbotham, Summertown, Tn; Glen II (Tammy), Higginbotham, Bellefontaine; three daughters, Penny (Todd) Ward, LaRue; Patty (Pat) Kratowicz, Richwood; Peggy (Ron) Eastman, Mt. Victory; one brother, Roy (Betty) Higginbotham of Circleville and one sister, Linda Piper of Maryland; 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren

Private graveside services will be held at the Price Cemetery, Pastor Sarah Schaaf will officiate.

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice, P. O. Box 613, Marysville, OH 43040.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

