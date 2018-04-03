Helen Benedict Shuster, 87, of Marion

by

Helen Benedict Shuster, age 87, a lifelong resident of Marion, was reunited with her husband, Perry, and family on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at the Kingston Residence in Marion following an extended illness.

On September 16, 1930, Helen was born in Marion, Ohio, the youngest of seven children of the late Louis and Mary S. Benedict. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1948.

Shortly following graduation, Helen started her career at the General Telephone and Electric Corporation (GTE) in Marion as a telephone operator. After fifteen years as an operator, she proved she had a better grasp at the electronic side of the business than most, so they moved her to their operation on Leader Street, where she repaired their phone systems. After thirty two years of service, she retired in 1982.

Helen was introduced to a young man, Perry Shuster, on December 23, 1953, by Perry’s sister, Jackie. It must have been love at first site, as they were married just over a month later, on January 27, 1954. They were committed to one another for forty one years, and lovingly raised their son, David. He preceded her in death on October 16, 1995.

Helen formerly attended the Berean Baptist Church in Marion, and had been a member of the Eastern Star and White Shrine. She also assisted Perry with his deep involvement with the Masonic Lodge.

A “tremendous cook,” Helen made an array of creative dishes, all from scratch. She made many foreign meals too, often making the Hungarian meals passed down from her ancestors.

An avid animal lover, to say Helen spoiled her beloved cats would be an understatement. She took them to the best veterinarians, and often gave them fresh meat from the butcher. Recently, she loved the companionship of her cat, Rusty, who was with her at Kingston.

Able to do anything electronically, Helen was one of the first to buy a computer, because she wanted a better way to keep and store recipes.

Helen was quite a gal… “she was loyal, tenacious, feisty, loveable” and so much more. Her life revolved around her husband and son, and her son put it best when he said “she was a wonderful mother. What more can I say?!”

Left to cherish her memory are her son, David Shuster of N. Grosvenor Dale, CT; her great niece and caretaker, Andrea Labounty; and numerous more nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by her six siblings: Louis Benedict, Mary Kail, Herbert Benedict, CPO Joseph Benedict, Julius Benedict, and John Benedict.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will be held there at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Marion Cemetery.

On behalf of her son, David would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Dr. Piacenttini for his quality of care, to the staff at the Kingston Memory Care Unit, to Kindred Hospice for their wonderful care, and most especially to her great niece, Andrea, for everything!

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org/donate.

