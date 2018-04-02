James Carrol Combs, 87, of Marion

by

James Carrol Combs, age 87 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday March 28, 2018 at Community Care & Rehabilitation.

Jim was born on December 23, 1930 in Marion, the son of Paul and Ole Bell (Rowe) Combs. Jim was educated in Marion and graduated from Harding High School in the class of 1948. He worked for Armco Steel for 30 years until his retirement in 1980.

Jim was united in marriage to Doris Montgomery on December 6, 1985. They have been each other’s best friend and have enjoyed all that life has given them. Jim and Doris have traveled all over the United States representing and being a part of the Knights of Pythias, an organization that has been near to their hearts. Jim was a member of the K of P Prospect Durward Lodge #153 and the K of P Delaware Champion Lodge #581. He served as past president of the Ohio Society and member of the DOKK.

Jim was a man that lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he was a golden glove boxer. He loved the freedom he experienced when he was riding his motorcycle. He was a talented woodworker, among other things. He loved a good game of Euchre and spending time with friends. Above all, Jim was a family man. He especially loved the title of grandpa and great grandpa. His gentle spirit and love for his family will never be forgotten.

He is survived by is devoted wife Doris Combs; children: Victoria Lowe, Christine Moore, and Judy Chapman; grandchildren: Heather (John) Goepfert, Jeremy (Katelyn) Combs, Logan (Sonnie) Combs, Jason Moore, Glenn Lowe and Brandy Edwards; great grandchildren: Sylen Combs, Jadyn Combs, Aubrey Fassler, Mikayla Fassler, Haley Lowe and Emily Lowe.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; children: Curt, Tammy, James Craig, and Daniel Carrol Combs; one sister Gwendolyn “Jeannine” (Paul) Sider.

Visitation will be Monday April 2, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 3PM to 6PM; A Knights of Pythias service will follow at 6PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 11AM with Pastor Frank Isaacs officiating; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Garden.

If so desired, donation may be made to Kindred Hospice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

