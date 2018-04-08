James R. Williams, 83, of Marion

by

James R. Williams, age 83 of Marion, passed away on Thursday April 5, 2018 at Heartland of Marion.

James entered into this world on November 23, 1934 to the late Albert and Nora (Hensley) Williams in Salyersville, KY. On March 31, 1952, he married Helen McCombs in Richmond, IN.

James retired after 28 years as an electrician at Armco Steel. He will truly be missed by family and friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Nora Williams; his son: David Williams; his three sisters and two brothers.

James will be missed by his wife of 66 years: Helen Williams of Marion, OH; his son: Larry Williams of Lansing, NC; his sisters: Emma Jean Puckett of Marion, OH and Ola Mae Conley of Burning Fork, KY; a grandchild and two great grandchildren.

Friends and Family may come to honor James’s life on Monday April 9, 2018 starting at 11am to 1pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, Ohio. A funeral service will follow starting at 1pm at the Marion Bible Fellowship with Rev. J. Patrick Street officiating. Burial will follow service at the Prospect Cemetery.

Donations may be by donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

