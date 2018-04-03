Jean Mardell Fetter, 99, of Marion

by

Jean Mardell Fetter, age 99, of Marion, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, March 30, 2018 at The Kingston Residence of Marion.

Mardell was born in Hardin County on August 29, 1918 to the late Dow G. and Lena Blanche (Baughman) Bates and later graduated from Pleasant High School in 1936.

Two years after graduation Mardell married her loving husband Reed P. Fetter on November 24, 1938 at the old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parsonage on State Route 23. Together they shared 70 years as husband and wife spending 23 winters in Florida enjoying the sunshine. Reed passed away May 21, 2009 at the age of 90.

Mardell was a woman of faith attending Peace Lutheran Church in Gahanna and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marion. She could often be found helping make choir robes and volunteering with the Lady’s Aide.

Mardell was excellent in the kitchen and was family famous for her pies, canned green beans, and “Grandma’s Tomato Juice”. She made sure that the perch Reed caught was fried to perfection and no one went without. Her house was always meticulously clean with a perfectly tended flower bed.

Mardell loved her family more than anything. She was the first to volunteer to help anyone move making sure the new house was spotless. She enjoyed being the first person to give a grandchild a bath and enjoyed spoiling them any way possible.

Mardell will be missed by her daughters, Peggy (Tom) Hauck of Marysville and Patty (Ron) Cook of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Jeff (Michele) Hauck, Troy Hauck, Nichole (Mark) Nagle, Jenny (Dennis) Lewis, Michelle (Chris) Ray, and Chad Griffith; 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; and sister, Betty Stover of Marion.

Mardell was preceded in death by parents, Dow and Lena; husband, Reed; and brothers, Normand and William.

A Funeral service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion, April 9, 2018 at 11 am with Pastor Craig Lewis presiding. Friends may call one hour prior to the service and burial will follow at La Rue Cemetery at 1:30 pm.

Memorial donations may be made in Mardell’s honor to Ohio Health Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mardell’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

