Joan Reams, 90, of Marion, passed away on April 3, 2018 at Marion Pointe Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 6, 1927, to George Lockwood and Bertha (Wright) Lockwood who precede her in death.

She had a very deep passion for singing and a golden voice. She sang in the church choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marion, where she was also a Lay Reader and a member of the Alter Guild. She sang for the various Masonic ceremonies and events at the Masonic Temple of Marion.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Theresa Lockwood, brother Walter Lockwood, sister in law Elizabeth (Lib) Lockwood, niece Suzie (Lockwood) Galuszka and former husband Dan I Reams.

She is survived by her sons Jeffrey (Kathryn) Reams of Circleville, Ohio, Randy (Julie) Reams of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and David (Kathy Bentley) Reams of Marion. Nephew Thad (Dottie) Lockwood of Macon, Georgia. Also by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew and several great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Marion Pointe Nursing Home for the loving care they gave to our Mother also known as Grandma to the staff.

Friends may call Monday April 16, 2018 from 6-8 PM at Boyd-Born Funeral Home Marion. A graveside service will be held at Marion Cemetery Tuesday April 17, 2018 at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marion Pointe Nursing Home or Kindred Hospice of Marion, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

