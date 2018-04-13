June E. Poling-Mitchell, 91, formerly of Marion

by

June E. (nee Alexander) Poling-Mitchell, age 91 of Avon Lake, OH and formerly of Marion, passed away on Wednesday April 11, 2018 at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake.

June was born on November 19, 1926 in Carrothers, Ohio, the daughter of Alfred Edwin and Ruth (Lumberson) Alexander.

During World War II, June worked as a hostess at the Harding Hotel and later as a waitress at the Aqua Marine Country Club in Avon Lake. Her highest calling was that of a homemaker, loving and serving her family with a grateful heart.

She was united in marriage to Floyd Edwin Poling who preceded her in death in 1963. Later she married Ray Mitchell who also preceded her in death.

June is survived by her children: Larry (Martha) Poling, Sherie (Jim) Sealander, Terry (John) Maroney; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and siblings; Clifford Alexander, Maxine Hubbell, Charlene Gilbert and Margaret Handy.

Visitation will be Friday April 13, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 10AM with Celebrant Mark Schuring officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

