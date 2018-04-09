Lana Sue McCoy, 72, of Marion

by

Lana Sue McCoy, age 72, of Marion went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from her residence.

Lana was born on December 27, 1945 in Wayland, Kentucky to the late Robert and Helen (Litteral) Mosley.

She was a member of the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church. Lana made many donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, an organization that was dear to her heart. She retired as an assembler with the Whirlpool Corp. where she had been employed for 12 years before her retirement.

Lana is survived by a son; Kevin (Melissa) McCoy of Marion, OH., a daughter; Maleaha (Dewey) Bentley of Marion, OH., three brothers; Robert Keith (Olivia) Mosley of Marion, OH., Mike (Lisa) Mosley of Marion, OH., & Steve (Melinda) Mosley of New Bloomington, OH., five grandchildren; Eeon, Amanda, & Tiffany McCoy, Jessica Bentley, and Lucas Litteral, and seven great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church, 1859 White Oaks Rd., Marion from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Rev. Danny Dickerson will conduct the funeral service in the church on Thursday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Contributions in Lana’s name can be given to the White Oaks Rd. Freewill Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

