Latasa Evans, 72, of Marion

Latasa Evans, age 72, of Marion passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at 1:20 PM in the Marion Pointe Care Facility. She was born July 11, 1945 in Mingo County, West Virginia to the late Mike and Nola (Prater) Griffin.

Latasa is survived by three sons; Aaron & Jesse Dilorenzo of Marion, OH. & Dwayne Howard of Kentucky, a daughter; Melissa Dilorenzo of Marion, OH., two sisters; Nedelka Parker of Marion, OH. & Ethel Messer of Dunlow, W. VA., along with many grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son; Paul Dilorenzo, an infant daughter, two sisters; Virginia Prather & Delores Ittig, and seven brothers; George, Jesse, Pete, Robert, Bill, Paul, & Arthur Griffin.

A graveside service will be held in the family cemetery in Mingo County, West Virginia at a later date.

