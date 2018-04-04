You are here: Home / Obituaries / Latasa Evans, 72, of Marion

Latasa Evans, 72, of Marion

April 4, 2018 by

Latasa Evans, age 72, of Marion passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018, at 1:20 PM in the Marion Pointe Care Facility. She was born July 11, 1945 in Mingo County, West Virginia to the late Mike and Nola (Prater) Griffin.

Latasa is survived by three sons; Aaron & Jesse Dilorenzo of Marion, OH. & Dwayne Howard of Kentucky, a daughter; Melissa Dilorenzo of Marion, OH., two sisters; Nedelka Parker of Marion, OH. & Ethel Messer of Dunlow, W. VA., along with many grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son; Paul Dilorenzo, an infant daughter, two sisters; Virginia Prather & Delores Ittig, and seven brothers; George, Jesse, Pete, Robert, Bill, Paul, & Arthur Griffin.

A graveside service will be held in the family cemetery in Mingo County, West Virginia at a later date.

Similar Posts:

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.