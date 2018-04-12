Malcolm H. “Coach” Wright, 84, of Marion

by

Malcolm H. “Coach” Wright, age 84, of Marion, died Monday, April 9, 2018, at the Kingston Residence of Marion following an extended illness.

On April 29, 1933, Malcolm was born in Hephzibah, West Virginia, one of two sons of the late Herbert and Blanche (Withers) Wright. He graduated from Shinnston High School in Shinnston, West Virginia, in the class of 1951.

Malcolm attended Fairmont State University until being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served in Camp Stewart, Georgia, as an auto mechanic in the motor pool area.

Upon his honorable discharge, Malcolm returned to Fairmont State where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial education. He then started his career as an industrial education teacher in Frankfurt, Ohio, and continued his studies earning his master’s degree from West Virginia University.

During those years as a teacher, Malcolm met his wife to be, Jacquelyn S. Bice, whom he married on July 3, 1958. Together they shared forty nine years of marriage and lovingly raised four children. She preceded him in death on September 21, 2007.

After a short time at Washington Courthouse, Malcolm and Jacquelyn moved their family to Marion, Ohio, in the late 1960’s. Malcolm worked at Marion Harding High School and retired from Tri-Rivers Career Center. Throughout his teaching career, he also coached football and track for over 50 years. He was a proud mentor to many young men and women.

Malcolm and Jacquelyn were active members of the Trinity Baptist Church, where he served on the board of trustees and volunteered on several mission trips. He also was active with the Civitan’s Camp Help and with MARCA Schools and Industries, helping those with disabilities.

Later in life, Malcolm took up the hobby of wood carving, joining a local wood carving association. One of his proudest achievements was carving an image of Moses from a tree for his wife, Jacquelyn. He also loved golfing for much of his life.

Malcolm will be missed for his unconditional love for his wife and family; his creativity and master of all trades; generosity of his time and talents to anyone that needed him; his beautiful blue eyes; his dedication to the athletes he coached and his examples of being a good man, father, husband, and servant of God. He lived by example!

Left to cherish his memory are his four children: James (Linda) Wright of Nashville, TN, Diana (Randy) Duncan of Newark, OH, Larry (Billy Lou) Wright of Franklin, TN, and Brian Wright of Tacoma, WA; six grandchildren: Brandon, Eric, and Dylan Wright, Tiffany (Clay) Downs, Keaton (Blake) Marshall, and Karleigh Smedley; three great-grandchildren: Roman Wright, and Raegan and Addison Downs; a brother, John (Kay) Wright of Jolelton, TN; two nephews and five nieces, along with many great nieces and nephews.

Including his wife and parents, Malcolm was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Wright.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion, Ohio from 3PM to 6PM; Graveside Service will be held Monday at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery, 1359 S Pike St, Shinnston, WV at 2:30PM with Pastor Kevin Nuzum officiating; immediately following the graveside service, family and friends will gather at Muriale’s Italian Kitchen, 1742 Fairmont Ave, Fairmont, WV.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bacone College (http://www.bacone.edu/give). A college for Native American Indians in Bacone, Oklahoma, where Malcolm and Jackie participated in many missions trips.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Malcolm’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

