Mary Louetta Butterworth, 88, of Marion

Mary Louetta Butterworth (nee Hickman), 88, passed away quietly on Friday morning, April 6, 2018. She was in the presence of loving family members and caregivers at the time of her passing.

“Mary Lou” was born on October 13, 1929 in South Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of George and Mary Hickman. She married Wayne Russell Butterworth of Bristol, Tennessee on June 28, 1952, following her graduation from Ohio University. She worked as a teacher in the Cleveland area before moving to Marion, Ohio with her husband to begin his dental practice. Together they had three children: Gary, Mary Corinne, and Georgeanna.

Mary Lou was a devoted wife and mother who took special interest in planning family gatherings, and especially enjoyed time with her two sisters’ families at their parent’s farm near Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

She applied a special ability to focus in many productive ways: a faithful organizer of schedules, gifted seamstress, and excellent cook. The consummate hostess, she loved entertaining others of all ages.

She also took a great interest in the beauty of flowers, enjoyed playing games with family and friends, and was always on top of decorating her home at every new season and special occasion.

She especially loved and followed with great interest the achievements of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by her large circle of family and friends.

Mary Lou was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where she was a deacon and member of the choir. She served as a volunteer at Marion General Hospital, and was a member of the P.E.O international philanthropic organization. She served as chair of the Ohio Federated Women’s Club initiative at the Memorial Forest Shrine in Mohican-Memorial State Forest.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, and her sister Elizabeth “Libby” Doss.

She is survived by her sister Kathryn McCrary of Colfax, NC and her children: Gary (Christina) Butterworth of Gastonia, NC, Mary Corinne (Tony) Schramm of Baltimore, MD and Georgeanna (Bryan) Haviland of Worthington, OH; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect Street, Marion, Ohio on Monday, April 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the church on Tuesday, April 10 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a luncheon there. Contributions in her memory can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Chapter BP P.E.O. Sisterhood, 573 Gemini Drive, Marion, Ohio 43302.

The family wishes to especially thank her caregiver team, which included the staff at Kingston Residence of Marion, and Lois Shuler. Together, along with friends, they provided loving and compassionate care and support that enabled Mary Lou to deal with her late in life healthcare challenges with grace and courage.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Mary Lou’s family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

