Melva Jean Arnold, 89, of Marion

Melva Jean Arnold, age 89 of Marion, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

On April 2, 1929, she was born to the late Hoy Andrew and Audrey Lalah (Webster) Tennar in New Bloomington, Ohio, and on February 12, 1974, she married her husband Russell “Slim” Arnold, who preceded her in death in 1985.

Melva was a woman with a feisty, fiery personality, and she was an avid collector who loved her “whatnots” and her pets. She also loved her grandsons and great-grandchildren dearly, and she will be missed by her family, friends, and all knew her.

She is survived by her grandchildren Forest E. (Ann) Tennar, Jr., and Robert H. Tennar; her great-grandchildren Tristan and Tessa; and her daughter-in-law Helen Tennar.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russell; her parents Hoy and Audrey; her sons Forest E. Tennar, Sr., and Larry D. Tennar; her brothers Hoy, John, and Ralph Tennar; and her sisters Margaret Aldridge, Lelah Darst, and Lucille Landon.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, April 22, 2018 from 12 PM to 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM. A private burial will take place at Hill Cemetery in Thurman, Ohio, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the humane society of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

