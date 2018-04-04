by

Patricia Jean (Davis) Maxwell, 74 of Radnor, died Monday evening, April 2, 2018 at Community Care and Rehabilitation in Marion.

She was born April 17, 1943 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late LaVern and Edna Lucille (Palmer) Davis. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

Patty enjoyed a good ride on a Harley. She loved playing Bingo with her sister, going to Vegas and playing cards. Wherever she went she enjoyed having a good time. Patty always appreciated traveling back to her home state of Michigan. A very community-minded person, she owned and operated the Back-Forty Tavern in Prospect for over 30 years; it was all about taking care of people for Patty. Family was the most important thing to her; it was the center of her life.

She is survived by a son, Greg (Jennifer) Schindler, Zanesfield; two daughters, Debbie (Jim) Frazier, Radnor; Michelle Witzel, Marion; a brother, Jim Davis, Battle Creek, Michigan; a sister, Linda McMahon, Marion; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Imbody, Hailey (Cheri) Creviston, Brooke, Kelsey, Patricia Schindler, Brittanie (Shea) Tigner, Terry Witzel; nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Dwight Geyer of Marion.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 5:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, beginning at 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in the Claibourne Cemetery.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Patricia received from both the staff at Community as well as Kindred Hospice.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1199 Delaware Avenue, Suite 102 (A), Marion, OH 43302.

