Perry Yoakam, 79, formerly of York Center, died peacefully Saturday morning March 31, 2018 at the Marion Manor, where he had been residing.

Perry was born October 15, 1938 in Mt. Victory to the late Francis and Mary (McWade) Yoakam, he was also preceded in death by siblings: Francis “Bud” Yoakam, Samuel Yoakam and Shiranne Perkins.

Perry was an outdoor person. He loved being on a tractor in the fields at Kemp Farms.

He enjoyed the Richwood Fair, especially the Tractor Pulls. Perry never met a stranger, if he met you once you were his friend for life and so many people felt the same about him.

His last years at Marion Manor were good for him. He enjoyed participating in all daily activities, mostly making beautiful crafts that made him smile.

Surviving is his sister: Joan (Richard) Kirby of Prospect and sister-in-law: Martha Yoakam of Dover

Numerous nieces and nephews and great and great great nieces and nephews

There will be a gathering of family and friends Sunday April 8, 2018 from 2-3 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home at PO Box 122 Richwood, Ohio 43344 to help the family with final expenses

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

