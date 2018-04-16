Ralph A. Cook, 89, of Marion

by

Ralph A. Cook, age 89 of Marion, joined the crew of one of the Supreme Commanders’ celestial ships when he passed away on Friday April 13, 2018.

Ralph was born on March 24, 1929 in Norwich, NY, the son of the late Louis and Elsie (Phillips) Cook. Ralph graduated from Moosehart High School in Moosehart, Illinois in the class of 1948.

He married Ruby V. Eaches on July 19, 1952 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Ruby preceded Ralph in death on March 17, 2004.

Ralph joined the United States Navy in July of 1948. He retired from the Navy after 30 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer in 1978.

He is survived by a daughter Pamela Blanton of Marion; two sons: Michael (Debbie) Cook and Ralph O. Cook, both of Marion; grandchildren: Trina Nichols, Michael Blanton, Michael Cook, Misty Price Cook, Jason Cook, and Jennifer Hempy; great grandchildren: Sydney Cook, Chloe Price Cook, Caden and Jade Brady, Harrison and Jaxon Cook, Ella Boyd, and Issac Blanton.

Along with his parents and wife, Ralph is preceded in death by his son Donald Cook; siblings: Theodore Hubbard, William, Walter, and Clyde Cook, Grace (Armondi) Cook, Irene (Snell) Cook, and Julie Cook all of Norwich and Sherburne, NY.

Services will be held privately by the family with burial in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice or Child City, Loyal Order of Moose in Moosehart, ILL or the US Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W. Suite 123, Washington, D.C. 20004.

