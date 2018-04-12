by

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Monroe, 80 of Marion, formerly of Richwood, died peacefully Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born August 2, 1937 in Richwood to the late Kelson and Virginia (Tilton) Southard. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Carter, a granddaughter, Cara Carter, and a brother, Bobby Southard.

On July 2, 1955 she married Richard F. “Dick” Monroe and he died July 15, 1978.

In her younger years, Becky loved shopping and playing golf, and watching her grandkids play in whatever sport they were involved in. She enjoyed dressing up as Mrs. Claus and the Easter Bunny, much to the delight of her friends at Seton Square.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne (Danny) Jordan, Richwood; Kelly (LeeAnne) Monroe, Richwood; Shelly (Steve) Craig, Bellefontaine; Lacy Monroe, Lima; grandchildren, Andy D. and Ian Carter, Amy Pacha, Abby Riffle, Annie Schultz, Kelly Brown, Aaron, Adam, Cody, Josh and Megan Monroe, Kami, Elizabeth and Michael Bernhard, Ashlee Thompson, Brittanee and Kristen Monroe; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Kessler; Kay (John) Coder, Marion; Cindy Fausnaugh, Marion.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 13, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Dean Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM.

Memorial gifts may be made to Ridgeview Behavioral Health Center, 17872 Lincoln Hwy, Middle Point, OH 45863 and North Union Little League, P. O. Box 13, Richwood, OH 43344.

