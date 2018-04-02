Rosalind Jean Deem, 93, of Marion

by

Rosalind Jean Deem, age 93 of Marion, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at The Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center, Ohio.

On August 2, 1924, she was born to the late John H. and Margaret (Young) Gandert, and in 1941, she married her husband Charles M. Deem, who preceded her in death on April 10, 2009 after 68 years of marriage.

Rosalind was a member of the Prospect Street United Methodist Church, and she was an avid cross-stitcher and reader.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Fitch of Lewis Center; her sons John W. (Trudy) Deem and Charles K. (Sieglinde) Deem of Marion; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; eleven step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; her parents John and Margaret; her siblings Joseph C. Gandert, Myrtle J. Gantt, Doris E. Conley, Margaret H. Ulrich, Grace E. Forrest, and Eleanor J. Rairdon; and a great-grandson, Zachary.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Dr., Marion, Ohio. Services will take place at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect Street United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

