Stephen P. Eyman, 70, of Marion

Stephen P. Eyman, age 70 of Marion, passed away on Friday April 13, 2018.

Stephen was born in Marion on December 1, 1947, the son of A. Paul and Violet E. (Fremont) Eyman. He was a graduate of Harding High School.

He is survived by his nieces: Chris (Dug Patterson) Smith of Marion, Paula (Jim) Sheets of Richwood, and Jana Temple of Colorado Spring, Co; many great nieces and great nephews and his beloved dog, Beau.

Stephen is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sondra Loyer.

A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held on Saturday April 21, 2018 at Chris Smith’s home, 1271 Heritage Lane in Marion starting at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Eyman family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

