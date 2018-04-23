Thelma B. Miller, 93, of Marion

by

Thelma B. Miller age 93 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. She was born May 13, 1924 in Morgantown, West Virginia to the late Charles and Blanche (Evanson) St. Clair.

On July 4 1943 she married Charles Miller, he preceded her in death on April 1, 2002.

Thelma is survived by her children, Ron Miller of Evansville, IN., Sheila Gordon of Richmond Heights, OH., David Miller of Groveport, OH., Chris (Pat) Miller of Indianapolis, IN., Charles (Deborah) Miller of Marion, OH.; 6 grandchildren, Darin (Dory) Miller of Galion, Taryn (Joshua) Hale of North Jackson, Tod (Paula) Miller of Columbus, Kerri (Spencer) Hagel of Delaware, Larry (Bethany) Miller of Indianapolis, Laura (Chris) Justice of Indianapolis; 12 great grandchildren, David Miller, Alicia Miller, Christina Miller, Lila Hale, Daniel Hale, Jared Hagel, Ella Hagel, Lauren Miller, Samuel Miller, Hannah Justice, Jackson Justice and Drew Justice.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 3 PM at Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Dr. Marion, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 1713 Marion Mt. Gilead Rd. Suite 107 Marion, Ohio 43302. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

