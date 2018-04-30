Virginia M. Leffler, 96, of Marion

by

Virginia M. Leffler, age 96 of Marion, passed away on Friday April 27, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Virginia was born on September 19, 1921 in Marion, the daughter of Elsworth and Ruth (Bricker) Bailey. Virginia graduated from Claridon High School.

On February 16, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marion, Virginia was united in marriage to George C. Leffler; the couple was married 43 years until George preceded her in death on February 27, 1990.

Virginia had a passion for cooking and baking; so serving as the cafeteria supervisor for Pleasant Schools was a perfect fit for her. She faithfully served the students and staff of the Pleasant Schools for over 20 years. Virginia also enjoyed being involved with the Homemakers Club of Trinity Lutheran Church. Later, she and George became members of Emanuel Lutheran Church. She was an active member of the Pleasant Senior Citizen Center. OSU Football was a highlight for Virginia in the fall and she could be found cheering on any number of Pleasant School sporting events.

Virginia cherished her family. As a devoted wife, she and George made a wonderful life together. She poured her heart and soul into her children and her most prized title was that of Grandma, as she doted over her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her children: Ronald A. (Stephanie) Leffler, Brenda J. Murray, and Elaine K. Leffler; grandchildren: Lisa (Lonnie) West, Donald Leffler, and Christopher (Kathryn) Murray; great grandchildren: Lauren, Avery, Hank, and Nolen West and Faith, Mason, Blake, and Autumn Murray; She is also survived by her sister-in-law Gwyn Bailey.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband George C. Leffler; and siblings: June (Emmett) Beckel and Ralph Bailey.

Visitation will be Tuesday May 1, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Wednesday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 South Prospect St., Marion at 10:30AM with Rev. Mark Schuring officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church Radio Fund.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Leffler family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Similar Posts: